Owning a home is everyone's dream, but when choosing a home loan, even a 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent difference in interest rates can cost you lakhs of rupees. If you're planning a home loan and are confused between IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, compare the latest interest rates, processing fees, and other terms and conditions between the two banks.
Which bank has the upper hand on interest rates?
Both leading private sector banks offer floating interest rates linked to the repo rate, depending on the customer's CIBIL score, income, and loan tenure. Home loan interest rates at IDFC First Bank range from 7.75 per cent to 7.80 per cent per annum and go up to 10.50 per cent per annum. Customers with a CIBIL score of 750 or higher enjoy the lowest rates. HDFC Bank's standard floating interest rates range from 8.10 per cent to 13.55 per cent per annum. Special offers or excellent credit profiles may also qualify for rates as low as 7.70 per cent. Fixed-rate home loans start at 8.50 per cent per annum.
IDFC First Bank vs HDFC Bank home loan interest rates at a glance
|Criteria
|IDFC First Bank
|HDFC Bank
|Starting interest rate (per annum)
|Starting at 7.75 per cent
|Starting from 8.10 per cent
|Maximum loan amount
|Up to Rs 10 crore
|Up to Rs 10 crore
|Loan repayment period
|Maximum 30 years
|Maximum 30 years
|Processing Fee
|0.50 per cent to 1.00 per cent (+ GST) or standard terms
|Up to 0.50 per cent of the loan amount or Rs 3,000 (+ GST)
|Prepayment Charges (Floating)
|Zero
|Zero
Which deal is the best for you?
- IDFC First Bank: If your CIBIL score is 750+ and you want low starting interest rates, fast digital approval, and a balance transfer facility, IDFC First Bank can be an attractive option.
- HDFC Bank: If you want low processing fees (up to 0.50 per cent), a strong customer service network, and special rate discounts for existing customers, HDFC Bank may offer a better deal.
Disclaimer: Before finalising a loan with any bank, check your CIBIL score and ask the bank for a KFS to get clear information about all hidden fees. Consult your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.
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