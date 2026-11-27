Owning a home is everyone's dream, but when choosing a home loan, even a 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent difference in interest rates can cost you lakhs of rupees. If you're planning a home loan and are confused between IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, compare the latest interest rates, processing fees, and other terms and conditions between the two banks.

Which bank has the upper hand on interest rates?

Both leading private sector banks offer floating interest rates linked to the repo rate, depending on the customer's CIBIL score, income, and loan tenure. Home loan interest rates at IDFC First Bank range from 7.75 per cent to 7.80 per cent per annum and go up to 10.50 per cent per annum. Customers with a CIBIL score of 750 or higher enjoy the lowest rates. HDFC Bank's standard floating interest rates range from 8.10 per cent to 13.55 per cent per annum. Special offers or excellent credit profiles may also qualify for rates as low as 7.70 per cent. Fixed-rate home loans start at 8.50 per cent per annum.

IDFC First Bank vs HDFC Bank home loan interest rates at a glance