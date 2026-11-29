Owning a home is everyone's dream, but when choosing a home loan, even a 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent difference in interest rates can cost you lakhs of rupees. If you're planning a home loan and are confused between IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, compare the latest interest rates, processing fees, and other terms and conditions between these banks.

IDFC FIRST Bank

Private sector IDFC First Bank is offering home loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 7.75 percent. The bank charges a processing fee of up to 3 percent on home loans. IDFC First Bank offers home loans to its customers with terms ranging from a minimum of 12 months to a maximum of 360 months.

If you take out a home loan of Rs 50 lakh from IDFC First Bank for a term of 30 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 35,821 per month at an interest rate of 7.75 percent. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 78,95,420 in interest. Consequently, the total principal and interest payment will be Rs 1,28,95,420.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers home loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 8.10 percent. You'll need to pay a maximum processing fee of ₹4,000 and GST for a home loan from HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank offers home loans to its customers with terms ranging from a minimum of 1 year to a maximum of 30 years.

If you take out a home loan of Rs 50 lakh from HDFC Bank for a term of 30 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 37,037 per month. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 8,333,458 in interest. Consequently, the total principal and interest payment will be Rs 1,333,458.

Axis Bank

Private sector Axis Bank offers home loans to its customers at interest rates starting at 8.00 percent . You will be charged a maximum processing fee of ₹10,000 and GST for a home loan from Axis Bank. Axis Bank offers home loans to its customers with terms ranging from a minimum of 1 year to a maximum of 30 years.

If you take out a home loan of Rs 50 lakh from Axis Bank for a term of 30 years, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 36,688 per month. This means you will have to pay a total of Rs 82,07,762 in interest. Consequently, the total principal and interest payment will be Rs 1,32,07,762.

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