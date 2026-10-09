Higher repo rate, higher FD rates: Is this the return of fixed-income investing? Find out

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent. Generally, an increase in repo rates raises the cost of borrowing, though it may also create investment opportunities for people seeking fixed-income options, including fixed deposits (FDs) and other forms of borrowing, such as bonds.

A Higher Repo Rate Changes the Investor Equation

The Reserve Bank repo rate forms the basis for how much banks pay to borrow money from the Reserve Bank of India. A higher repo rate means banks pay more to the Reserve Bank, which may lead to higher borrowing or higher deposit rates.

Why FDs Could Be Back in the Spotlight

According to Mukesh Pandey, Founder and MD of Rupyaapaisa, FDs will become more attractive, especially for conservative investors, big spenders, or retirees.

"Furthermore, banks may announce higher FD interest rates, though they might not be implemented right away, as it can take time for rates to rise," he added.

The Rs 10 Lakh Question: How Much More Can You Earn?

An investor invests Rs 10 lakh in a one-year fixed deposit that yields an annual interest rate of 6.50 per cent. At this rate, the investor earns an interest amount of Rs 65,000, which makes the total amount Rs 10,65,000. If the bank offers an FD rate of 6.75 per cent, the annual interest would increase to Rs 67,500, bringing the total to Rs 10,67,500. Thus, a Rs 10 lakh FD would generate an extra Rs 2,500 in annual income. If rates rise by another 50 basis points, that would add another Rs 5,000 in annual income.

The Road Ahead: Lock In Now or Wait?

The RBI’s move suggests possible rate increases in the future, depending on inflation and the economy’s condition. Investors can consider distributing their deposits across different tenures instead of putting all their money into a long-term FD right away. This would ensure the investor can take advantage of potential rate increases. "When fixed deposit rates rise, investors should consider inflation and taxes to decide whether it is worthwhile," he concluded.

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