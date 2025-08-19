HDFC Bank customers alert: UPI services to be impacted on this date - Check details HDFC Bank customers alert: According to reports, the bank has also issued an advisory related to the unavailability of several services for two consecutive days.

New Delhi:

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has announced a scheduled maintenance which will impact its users. According to the information shared, the bank has scheduled essential system maintenance for UPI services to improve the customer experience. The maintenance is scheduled on August 22, 2025, between 00:00 AM and 1:30 AM. This means the HDFC Bank UPI services will be impacted for 90 minutes.

Services Affected During Scheduled Downtime:

1. UPI transactions on:

- HDFC Bank Current/Savings Accounts

- RuPay Credit Cards

- HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app and Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs) supported by HDFC Bank for UPI services

2. For Merchants, UPI services linked to HDFC Bank account will remain impacted.



These Key Services To Be Impacted

According to reports, the bank has also issued an advisory related to the unavailability of several services for two consecutive days. A report said that customer care services, including chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking, will be unavailable due to system maintenance work from August 22, 2025 11:00 PM to August 23, 6:00 AM IST.

"During this period, Customer Care services (Phone Banking IVR, Email, and Social Media), ChatBanking on WhatsApp, and SMS Banking will be unavailable, except for the toll-free number for hotlisting accounts and cards," the bank reportedly said in an email sent to its customers.

Banking Services To Work As Usual

However, the customers need not to worry as services such as PhoneBanking Agent services, HDFC Bank Netbanking, HDFC Bank MobileBanking, PayZapp and MyCards will function as usual.

HDFC Bank Q1 Net Profit

Meanwhile, the bank posted a 1.31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,258 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The private lender had reported a net profit of Rs 16,475 crore in the same quarter a year ago.