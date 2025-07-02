Good news for PNB saving accounts customers: PSU bank waives this penal charges - Check details With this step, PNB reaffirms its role as a socially responsible and customer-centric institution, dedicated to making banking more accessible and equitable for all, the lender said.

New Delhi:

In some good news for customers of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), the lender has decided to waive penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum average balance (MAB) in all savings accounts. According to the PSU bank, the decision has been taken to strengthen financial inclusion and customer empowerment. Terming it a 'customer-first initiative', the bank said that the changes will be effective from July 1, 2025. The decision will bring some relief for bank customers who have been struggling to maintain their monthly balance limits.

Decision To Help Priority Segments

The state-owned lender said that the initiative is particularly aimed at supporting priority segments.

"The initiative is particularly aimed at supporting priority segments, such as women, farmers and low-income households, ensuring easier and more inclusive access to banking services without the stress of balance maintenance penalties," PNB said in a statement.

With this step, PNB reaffirms its role as a socially responsible and customer-centric institution, dedicated to making banking more accessible and equitable for all, it added.

Inclusive Banking

According to PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra, the decision reflects the bank's unwavering commitment to inclusive banking.

"We believe that waiving these charges will ease financial pressure on customers and encourage greater participation in the formal banking ecosystem," he said

Disburses Rs 17 crore under the Rakshak Plus Saving Account Scheme

Meanwhile, the bank has extended support of Rs 17.02 crore to the families of 26 deceased defence and paramilitary personnel under its flagship Rakshak Plus Scheme as of June 11 this year.

PNB’s Rakshak Plus Scheme provides financial coverage in the form of personal accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore in case of death, permanent total disability and air accidental coverage of Rs 1.5 crore in the event of death.

With PTI inputs