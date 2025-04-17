Gold price crosses Rs 95,000 for first time: Why is precious metal surging and what should investors do? Gold Price: The surge in gold prices indicates that it continues to be one of the most trusted and resilient investment options even during times of uncertainty like this.

New Delhi:

Gold prices continued their upward trend for the second straight session on Thursday, i.e. on April 17, 2025, and touched a new all-time high of Rs 95,935 per 10 grams, climbing Rs 274 from the previous close of Rs 95,661 on Wednesday, when the precious metal crossed the Rs 95,000 mark for the first time. On the global front, gold futures rose to hit a fresh peak of USD 3,371.89 per ounce in New York. However, it fell from the record level to trade at USD 3,340.61 per ounce.

Gold Price Today: Why is the precious metal surging?

One of the key reasons behind the rally in gold prices is persistent uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy, as a result, the precious metal continues to enjoy the status of a safe haven.

Also, waning demand for the dollar and Treasury securities have reinforced gold's appeal. A weaker dollar usually pushes up the price of gold because it becomes cheaper for foreign investors.

Adding to the bullish outlook for gold, global investment firm Goldman Sachs raised its year-end gold forecast to USD 3,700 per ounce and sees potential for USD 4,000 per ounce by mid-2026.

Gold Price Today: What should investors do?

The surge in gold prices indicates that it continues to be one of the most trusted and resilient investment options even during times of uncertainty like this.

According to Parag Shah, CEO, Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, the gold remains a valuable asset for those looking to build or complete their long-term investment portfolio even at the Rs 95,000 or Rs 1 lakh mark.

"For individuals with a clear target of gold accumulation, this is still a good time to buy in line with that goal. At the same time, the current price surge also presents a timely opportunity for those considering asset diversification. If one has accumulated gold over the years, this could be a prudent moment to liquidate and reinvest into other assets, especially if doing so avoids taking on new debt. For those who are unsure, holding on to existing gold investments is never a loss-making decision in the long run. In essence, whether to buy, sell, or hold depends on the individual’s financial goals. But gold, as always, remains a versatile and meaningful asset in any portfolio,” Shah added.

Gold has outperformed equities by a wide margin in the last one year and looks good for more. Moreover, investors and central banks worldwide are increasing their allocation to the yellow metal.

"Gold seems to be the only safe haven at the current moment as US dollar assets, particularly US treasuries, take a back seat. With increasing global trade confrontation, the trend seems irreversible. We have been and still remain bullish on Gold going forward. The rising trend in gold prices is still looking good. We retain buy on Gold," said Gaurav Goel, entrepreneur and Sebi-registered investment advisor.

However, experts feel that there could be fluctuations in gold prices in the short term based on noise emanating from the tariff war.

