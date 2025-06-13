Gift of Protection: Five types of insurance that you can gift this Father’s Day Beyond health, securing their most cherished asset - their home - is crucial. With the escalating frequency of natural disasters and unpredictable weather, a home insurance policy offers invaluable peace of mind.

As we mature, a natural shift occurs in our relationship with ageing parents. We become increasingly concerned about their well-being, taking on a protective role reminiscent of their care for us. This Father’s Day, as we celebrate the men who shaped our lives, what greater gift can we offer than the ultimate gift of protection - insurance.

Why Insurance Is The Best Gift?

As parents age, their health naturally becomes a primary concern. The likelihood of health issues increases, making adequate health insurance paramount. Many insurers offer health plans specifically catering to the needs of senior citizens. According to Akanksha Jain, Vice President, Go Digit General Insurance, one should consider a plan with a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh or more, as it also comes with an additional sum insured backup or restoration benefit.

"A few of the coverage extends to hospitalisation, organ donor expenses, emergency care, and even worldwide coverage, alongside an inbuilt personal accident cover. Optional add-ons, like consumables cover and a reduced waiting period for pre-existing diseases, can further enhance their protection," Jain said.

Ensure the Security of What Matters Most

Beyond health, securing their most cherished asset - their home - is crucial. With the escalating frequency of natural disasters and unpredictable weather, a home insurance policy offers invaluable peace of mind.

"A Bharat Griha Raksha Policy can safeguard their home and belongings against a wide array of perils, including theft, earthquakes, fires, floods, storms, aircraft damage, explosions, and even acts of terrorism," Jain said.

More Coverage to Consider

For fathers who drive, an alarming statistic from the General Insurance Council of India (GIC) reveals that nearly 60 per cent of vehicles in India are uninsured. This Father’s Day, ensure your father is protected on the road with a comprehensive motor insurance policy.

Furthermore, a travel insurance policy provides a crucial safety net against flight exigencies and medical emergencies for fathers who enjoy travel, offering invaluable peace of mind.

This Father’s Day, look at providing your father the holistic gift of protection and ensure your father's future is secure and worry-free.