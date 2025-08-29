From SBI credit card to hallmarking on silver jewellery, these 5 changes expected from September 1 The postal services will also undergo significant changes, starting this September. Announcements have been made that registered post will be merged with the speed post service.

Mumbai: Like every month, some changes are likely to kick in on September 1, which will have a direct impact on the savings of the common people. These changes include the credit-card-related changes, changes in LPG cylinder prices, and others. Let’s see the top 5 changes likely to be unveiled from September 1. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, has announced some changes in its policy for its credit card customers. The bank has stressed that now reward points will not be available on certain cards on digital gaming platforms, merchants, and government transactions. Taking effect from September 1, 2025, the decision will directly affect millions of cardholders.

LPG cylinder prices may also change from 1 September 2025. Last month, on August 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 33.50; however, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders remained the same. It is now expected that relief may be extended to domestic LPG cylinders in September, benefiting common people to some extent.

The government is keen on taking a big step concerning the purity of silver jewellery. This may mean the introduction of a new rule of hallmarking on silver jewellery from 1 September 2025. This rule, however, will be voluntary initially, implying customers will have the option to buy hallmarked or non-hallmarked jewellery.

The postal services will also undergo significant changes, starting this September. Announcements have been made that registered post will be merged with the speed post service. It means that if a user wants to send any registered post on or after 1 September 2025, it will now be sent directly through speed post, and there will be no separate service for registered post.

It is also expected that the prices of CNG and PNG can witness some changes. Notably, the prices have remained steady for some time now, but price changes appear to be a possibility this September.