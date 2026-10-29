From revised charges on fuel to transport fees, SBI Card rules set to change from December 1: Details

If you use SBI Card credit cards, a joint venture between the State Bank of India and GE Capital, you need to know this update. Starting December 1, 2026, certain fuel and transportation transactions will incur additional fees. SBI Cards announced these changes in a notice dated October 27, 2026. The new rules will particularly impact those who make large transportation payments with credit cards or who spend heavily on petrol and diesel in a single billing cycle.

1% fee on transport payments above Rs 30,000

According to the new SBI Card rules, starting December 1, a 1 per cent fee will be charged on every eligible transport transaction exceeding Rs 30,000. This includes transactions identified under MCC 4111, 4784, and 4131. For example, if a customer makes an eligible transport payment of Rs 35,000 with their SBI credit card, they will incur an additional Rs 350 fee. This means that the fee may be added to their bill in addition to the payment amount.

Charges for fuel expenses exceeding Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle

SBI has also changed the rules for fuel transactions. From December 1, if an SBI credit card holder's total spend on eligible fuel transactions in a billing cycle exceeds Rs 50,000, a fee of 1 per cent will be levied on the total fuel spend. This includes transactions identified under MCC 5172, 5541, 5542, and 5983. The fee will be levied on the entire eligible fuel spend, not just the amount above Rs 50,000. For example, if eligible fuel spend in a billing cycle is Rs 60,000, a fee of Rs 600 will be charged at 1 per cent.

What should credit card users keep in mind?

To avoid these changes, customers should monitor their transport payments and total fuel expenses during the billing cycle. However, the applicable charges will depend on the transaction category and SBI Card terms. Customers are advised to check the new terms and applicable charges on the official SBI Card website before December 1st for complete details.

SBI Card was launched in October 1998 in New Delhi. Incorporated as SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited, SBI Card is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.

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