EPFO passbook portal still remains temporarily unavailable - When will it resume services?

New Delhi:

Some services of the EPFO ​​(Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) website, which has been down for the past several days due to scheduled maintenance, still remain temporarily unavailable. This is despite the fact that the retirement fund body has notified that the member and employer services will resume on July 3, 2026.

"EPFO System Upgrade in Progress...Just a Little Wait for a Better Digital EPFO Experience...Member and Employer services will resume on 3 July 2026 | 00:00 Hrs. We deeply regret inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience," EPFO said in a post on X.

Planned software upgrades

EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and software application upgrades to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience.

As part of this transition, the passbook portal remains temporarily unavailable.



"EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services," a notification on the official website reads.

Withdraw EPF money through UPI

Meanwhile, EPFO subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their employees' provident fund and transfer it directly to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that testing of the facility has been completed.

"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said.

The labour ministry has been working on a project in which a certain proportion of the EPF will be frozen, and a large chunk will be available for withdrawal through bank accounts using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts.

They will be allowed to use their linked UPI PIN to complete the transaction, ensuring a secure transfer of funds to their bank accounts.

Once the money is transferred to bank accounts, members can use it as they want, such as making electronic payments or withdrawing at bank ATMs with debit cards.

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