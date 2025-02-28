EPFO interest rate 2024-25 | Panel retains 8.25 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits: Report EPFO interest rate 2024-25: The retirement fund body marginally increased the interest rate of EPF to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24 in February last year.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday retained an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2024-25, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The retirement fund body marginally increased the interest rate of EPF to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24 in February last year. Earlier, the rate of interest on deposits was 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

EPFO interest rate at a four-decade low

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

This was the lowest interest rate offered by the retirement fund body since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.