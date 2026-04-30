EPFO to launch E-Praapti portal for inactive PF accounts, here's how it will help you

Mumbai:

Over the past few years, the rules for withdrawing provident funds have been simplified significantly. Several digital services have been launched to ensure that provident funds are credited to employees' accounts within a few days. To ensure that PF holders face no problems, the EPFO ​​has periodically updated its services. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is now planning to launch a web portal 'E-Praapti' through which members will be able to monitor and activate their old and inactive PF accounts. Sharing this information, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that this portal will work through the 'Aadhaar' identity-based verification system.

It must be noted that a PF account becomes inactive when no new contributions are made to the account for 36 consecutive months after leaving the job, or the PF record of the old company is not linked to the active UAN (Universal Account Number).

Through this portal, access will be available for those old EPFO accounts that are not linked to a UAN. After these accounts are linked to UAN and activated, members will be able to update their profiles. EPFO began issuing a 12-digit unique number, UAN, to each employee in 2014.

Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-based Access Portal

The new portal, "e-Praapti," stands for "Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts." Initially, the portal will be based on member IDs to ensure a secure and efficient implementation. However, plans are to expand its scope in the future to include members who no longer remember their account details.

New platform to increase transparency and efficiency

Mansukh Mandaviya said that the new platform will reduce manual processes, reduce documentation, and increase transparency and efficiency. He said that EPFO settled a record 83.1 million claims in 2025-26, significantly higher than the 60.1 million claims the year before. Of these, 55.1 million claims were for partial withdrawals. The Labour Minister said that 71.11 per cent of partial withdrawal claims were settled automatically within three days. This ratio was 59.19 per cent a year ago. Furthermore, 66.8 million members filed claims without uploading cheques, while 15.9 million members linked their bank accounts without employer approval.

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