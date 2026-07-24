EPFO credits interest into accounts of consumers, here's how to check whether you have received it or not

New Delhi:

If you are employed and a member of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), there's good news for you. The EPFO ​​has begun crediting 8.25 per cent interest for the financial year 2025-26 to crores of accounts. According to the organisation, the interest amount has been updated in the accounts of approximately 34 crore members. Members can now view the new balance in their EPF accounts. If you haven't checked your balance yet, you can get this information from home using a few simple methods.

Your savings will grow with 8.25 per cent interest

EPF is one of the safest savings schemes for employed people. An employee contributes 12 per cent of their basic salary, and the employer contributes an equal amount. The EPFO ​​pays interest on this deposit every year. For example, if you have Rs 1 lakh in your account, Rs 8,250 will be added to your account at an interest rate of 8.25 per cent.

Here's how to check PF balance

1. Passbook Lite

Visit the EPFO ​​Member Passbook portal. Log in by entering your 12-digit UAN, password, and captcha. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number. Then, go to the View section, click on Passbook Lite, and view your updated balance.

2. Check balance via missed call, SMS

If your mobile number is linked to your UAN, give a missed call to 011-22901406. You will receive a message regarding your PF balance on your mobile shortly. To receive information via SMS, type "EPFOHO UAN HIN" from your registered mobile number and send it to 7738299899. You will then receive your balance information in Hindi.

3. Check using UMANG app

Download the UMANG app and log in with your mobile number. Then, go to the Service Directory and select EPFO. Click on the View Passbook option to easily check your balance using your UAN and OTP.

What if interest is delayed?

Many wonder what the harm will be if interest is delayed in their accounts. The EPFO ​​says this is not the case at all. According to the rules of the EPF Scheme 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance. Therefore, even if interest is delayed, members do not suffer any financial loss. The full interest amount is credited to their account.

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