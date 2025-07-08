EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25 to 97% members ahead of usual schedule - Details According to the payroll data released by the Labour Ministry, retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.14 lakh members on a net basis in April 2025.

New Delhi:

In a surprise move, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited the 8.25 per cent interest rate for the financial year 2024-25 to around 97 per cent of their members’ accounts as of July 8. “The process has now been optimised for faster processing, due to which the entire exercise has mostly been completed in June itself," Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by reports.

Last year, the process of crediting the interest to members’ accounts started in the month of August and was completed in December. Considering this, it has been credited two to three months ahead of the schedule.

Earlier, retirement fund body EPFO added 19.14 lakh members on a net basis in April 2025, according to the payroll data released by the Labour Ministry.

This figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025 and 1.17 per cent growth over April 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025.

This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programmes, it stated.

According to the data, a noticeable aspect is the dominance of the 18-25 age group.EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025.

New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April 2025 is approximately 7.58 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.60 per cent from the previous month in March 2025.

With PTI inputs