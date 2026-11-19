The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing members to convert their retirement savings into a stable, predictable stream of withdrawals after retirement while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus. The pension regulator has also approved changes related to the rules for partial withdrawals. Under the new rules, members below 55 years of age can withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible PF balance. Earlier, this limit was 75 per cent. Along with this, the waiting period required for withdrawing money from PF in case of unemployment has also been reduced.

"The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests," says the EPFO.

Withdraw up to 90% of PF money

Under the new EPFO ​​rules, members under 55 can withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance. Previously, the maximum limit for partial withdrawals was 75 per cent. This means employees can now access a larger portion of their PF savings if needed. However, this does not mean every member can withdraw 90 per cent without conditions. Withdrawal permission will depend on the purpose, eligibility, and relevant rules. The EPFO ​​has also maintained a provision for a reserve balance to ensure that retirement savings are not completely exhausted.

Waiting period for withdrawal reduced to 2 months

The new rules provide the biggest relief to employees who lose their jobs. Previously, employees who lost their PF account had to wait until the 12-month membership period was complete to withdraw funds. This period has now been reduced to just two months. This change will make it easier for employees facing financial hardship after losing their job to access their savings. However, withdrawals must comply with applicable eligibility requirements.

PF withdrawal allowed under these circumstances

Under the EPF scheme, members can make partial withdrawals for a number of important purposes, including:

Treatment: For treatment and medical expenses of self or any family member.

Education: For expenses related to self or family members' education.

Wedding: For the marriage of a member or family members.

House: To buy a house or flat, acquire land, construct a house, repay a home loan or renovate an old house.

Special Circumstances: Withdrawals are also available for other special needs, subject to the prescribed terms and conditions.

Withdrawal rules are divided into three categories

Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, provisions for partial withdrawals are categorised into three broad categories: essential needs, housing needs, and special circumstances. Each category will have different eligibility criteria, withdrawal limits, and withdrawal frequency.

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