Don’t pay for your credit score: Here’s how to check it for free! In India, major credit bureaus, such as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF High Mark, provide credit scores. A good credit score is essential for obtaining quicker loan approvals.

New Delhi:

As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, every person in the country is entitled to get at least one credit report for free of cost every year from four credit bureaus CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF High Mark. If you want to check your free credit report directly from the official websites of the above-mentioned bureaus, follow the steps enlisted below:

Check Credit Score On Equifax

Visit the Equifax website and create an account by providing details, including PAN, address, mobile number, and a valid email ID.

After you have successfully verified your identity, you’ll be able to generate your free credit report.

Notably, you can avail this free report for only one time every 12 months from the date of the last request you submitted.

Check Credit Score On TransUnion CIBIL

Go to the website of TransUnion CIBIL and complete your registration by providing details, such as your name, PAN, date of birth, mobile number, and a valid email address.

You’ll receive an OTP on your registered contact, which is to be used to complete your identity verification. Now, you’ll be able to download and access your free credit report.

Check Credit Score On CRIF High Mark

Visit the official CRIF High Mark website.

Complete the registration form by entering your details, including PAN, Aadhaar number, address, email ID, and mobile number.

Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. This ensures that only you—the rightful person—access the report.

Once your identity is successfully verified, you can download your free annual credit report in PDF format for your records.

Check Credit Score On Experian