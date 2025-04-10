Does real estate create wealth more reliably than stocks and gold? Find out Unlike the stock market’s volatility or gold’s dependency on market sentiments, real estate offers a stable, scalable way to build wealth.

Creating wealth is not an easy task, as simply putting money in fixed deposits doesn't outpace inflation. Stocks, gold and real estate are some of the most preferred investment options these days. But choosing the right option can be tricky. While all three of them have traditionally dominated the conversation, real estate has been the quiet wealth-builder.

According to Vansh Kataria, Co-founder of Tirasya Estates, with the latest tax updates, real estate is an even more powerful tool for wealth creation.

"The fact that homebuyers can now get tax exemptions for two self-occupied properties is a big win, especially for those eyeing a second property as a future investment. We, as developers, see this as a positive shift that will make more people want to jump into the market. Moreover, real estate offers predictable cash flow and steady appreciation—two elements that stocks and gold often lack. As per RBI, the Indian real estate sector has seen an average annual appreciation of 8-10 per cent over the past two decades, often outpacing inflation. In contrast, while gold has historically been a safe haven asset, its returns fluctuate widely, averaging around 6-7 per cent annually in the same period," Kataria said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP and Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM, M2K Group said that unlike stocks, which can crash overnight, or gold, which doesn’t generate income, real estate can be managed, improved, and expanded.

"Real estate has consistently outperformed gold and stocks in wealth creation, especially in prime emerging urban areas. With strategic planning, real estate has the potential to create generational wealth by securing ownership of something that will always be in demand—land and space," he added.

"Post-pandemic, the Indian real estate market has seen a robust 15 per cent CAGR, outpacing the stock market’s 10-12 per cent and gold’s 6-7 per cent, making it a more lucrative long-term investment," Dimple Bhardwaj, Head Channel Sales & Marketing, Better Choice Realtors Pvt Ltd, said.

Besides, with rising urbanisation and premium residential and commercial projects in demand, investing in well-located properties ensures sustainable returns.