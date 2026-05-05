Delhi traffic offenders may get their driving licence suspended as govt announces new rules: Details

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has taken a major decision regarding actions against traffic offenders. According to the government, the new rules aim to streamline traffic management in the national capital and punish traffic violators. The Delhi CMO (Chief Minister's Office) has shared details of the new rules on social media. Under the new rules, the driving licenses of repeat offenders will be cancelled. Furthermore, you will have to settle your challan within 45 days.

Settle your challan in 45 days

According to a post on the official X account of the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi government has taken several reforms to make the traffic system more transparent, accountable, and effective. The government has made these crucial and important changes, keeping road safety in mind.

Under the new rules, if a person is issued a challan, they must settle it within 45 days. If a person fails to settle the challan within 45 days or delays payment, their driving license and vehicle registration services may be suspended.

Driving license may get suspended

Under the new traffic rules, if the challan is not challenged within the stipulated time, it will be automatically deemed accepted. If a person wishes to challenge his challan, he will also be provided with the facility to do so online. The government said that the challan can be challenged online first. If the matter is not resolved after the online challenge, you can challenge the challan in court. However, to do this, one will have to pay 50 per cent of the fine first.

Not only this, but if a person violates traffic rules five times in one year, their driving license (DL) can also be suspended.

New traffic rules

Challan settlement is mandatory within 45 days.

Delays may result in the temporary suspension of DL/RC services.

Failure to challenge a challan within the stipulated time will automatically result in acceptance.

An online challenge facility is available, followed by a court option.

DL suspension is possible for five violations in a year.

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