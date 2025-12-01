December 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list of closure days this month The major national holiday this month is Christmas on December 25. All banks in the country will remain closed on that day.

New Delhi:

As the month of December is set to kick in, it will bring with it a good number of bank holidays, comprising weekly offs as well as state-specific holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India's official calendar, banks will remain closed on several holidays, including public and regional in nature.

The holidays vary from state to state, as some of the celebrations and observations are based on local sensibilities. This implies that on certain dates, banks will be closed in some of the states in accordance with a regional holiday or observance. However, banks in other states will remain operational. Along with these holidays, national holidays will also be there, applicable all over India.

Notably, even during holidays, customers will be able to use digital services, including mobile banking, online banking, UPI, and ATMs. Other over the counter transactions and physical activities, including cheque clearing will not be available.

Here is the list of state-wise holidays in December 2025:

Along with the holidays mentioned above, both public and private sector banks across the country will observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with the Sundays of every month.

Weekend bank holidays

December 7 – Sunday

December 13 – Saturday

December 14 – Sunday

December 21 – Sunday

December 27 – Saturday

December 28 – Sunday

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 1 (Monday)

* State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day

* Cities: Itanagar, Kohima

December 3 (Wednesday)

* Feast of St. Francis Xavier

* City: Panaji

December 12 (Friday)

* Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

* City: Shillong

December 18 (Thursday)

* Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

* City: Shillong

December 19 (Friday)

* Goa Liberation Day

* City: Panaji

December 20 (Saturday)

* Losoong / Namsoong

* City: Gangtok

December 22 (Monday)

* Losoong / Namsoong

* City: Gangtok

December 24 (Wednesday)

* Christmas Eve

* Cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 25 (Thursday)

* Christmas

* All India Holiday

December 26 (Friday)

* Christmas Celebration

* Cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27 (Saturday)

* Christmas (Regional)

* City: Kohima

December 30 (Tuesday)

* Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

* City: Shillong

December 31 (Wednesday)

* New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

* Cities: Aizawl, Imphal

