December 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list of closure days this month

As the month of December is set to kick in, it will bring with it a good number of bank holidays, comprising weekly offs as well as state-specific holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India's official calendar, banks will remain closed on several holidays, including public and regional in nature.
The holidays vary from state to state, as some of the celebrations and observations are based on local sensibilities. This implies that on certain dates, banks will be closed in some of the states in accordance with a regional holiday or observance. However, banks in other states will remain operational. Along with these holidays, national holidays will also be there, applicable all over India.
The major national holiday in the month of December is Christmas on December 25. All banks in the country will remain closed on that day. Therefore, it is advised to the customers to confirm closures, specific to their state, from their local branch as well as schedule their banking activities as per the requirement.
Notably, even during holidays, customers will be able to use digital services, including mobile banking, online banking, UPI, and ATMs. Other over the counter transactions and physical activities, including cheque clearing will not be available.
Here is the list of state-wise holidays in December 2025:
Along with the holidays mentioned above, both public and private sector banks across the country will observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with the Sundays of every month.
Weekend bank holidays
December 7 – Sunday
December 13 – Saturday
December 14 – Sunday
December 21 – Sunday
December 27 – Saturday
December 28 – Sunday
State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 2025
December 1 (Monday)
* State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day
* Cities: Itanagar, Kohima
December 3 (Wednesday)
* Feast of St. Francis Xavier
* City: Panaji
December 12 (Friday)
* Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
* City: Shillong
December 18 (Thursday)
* Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
* City: Shillong
December 19 (Friday)
* Goa Liberation Day
* City: Panaji
December 20 (Saturday)
* Losoong / Namsoong
* City: Gangtok
December 22 (Monday)
* Losoong / Namsoong
* City: Gangtok
December 24 (Wednesday)
* Christmas Eve
* Cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 25 (Thursday)
* Christmas
* All India Holiday
December 26 (Friday)
* Christmas Celebration
* Cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 27 (Saturday)
* Christmas (Regional)
* City: Kohima
December 30 (Tuesday)
* Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
* City: Shillong
December 31 (Wednesday)
* New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa
* Cities: Aizawl, Imphal
