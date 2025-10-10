Dearness allowance hiked by 3% for employees, pensioners of this state; arrears to be paid in cash Dearness Allowance Hike News: Earlier in May this year, the Arunachal Pradesh government also decided to hike the DA/DR from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

Itanagar:

In a significant development for state government employees in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA), increasing the existing 55 per cent to 58 per cent for both employees and pensioners.

In a post on social media, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed that the hike in DA will benefit state government employees, pensioners, and AIS officers serving in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arrears to be paid in cash

The CM also added that the arrears for three months—July to September—will be paid in cash to the employees and pensioners. Further, the revised DA/DR (dearness relief) will be included in October salaries and pensions.

Khandu’s post reads, “This decision reflects our government's strong commitment to employee welfare and ensuring that every member of our workforce and retired community feels valued.”

The current revision comes as the second hike in the DA/DR for state government employees. The latest change will bring the allowances at par with those of the central government employees.

Earlier in May this year, the Arunachal Pradesh government also decided to hike the DA/DR from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

CoSAAP Welcomes Decision

The decision was welcomed by the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), an organisation of government employees. In an expression of gratitude to the administration, it said in a statement, "The enhancement will benefit more than 75,000 regular state government employees, pensioners, and AIS officers serving in the state."

It also added that the latest decision by the state government will encourage employees to work more sincerely and dedicatedly for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, in a related development, the central government, after revising the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners under the Seventh Pay Commission, has now taken steps to update the allowance for staff and pensioners covered under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions as well.