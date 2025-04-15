DDA extends housing scheme registration deadline, chance to buy a home in Delhi for Rs 13.30 lakh | Details With prices dropping and the deadline extended, this could be the perfect time for lower-income families to take a step towards their dream of owning a house in Delhi. The DDA has extended the registration deadline till April 30.

In a major relief for low-income families in and around the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration deadline for its ambitious housing scheme -- "Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana 2025". The registration deadline has been extended untill April 30, 2025. This gives prospective homebuyers time until midnight of April 30 to register for affordable flats under the scheme.

The DDA has also announced a direct 25% price cut on its Low Income Group (LIG) flats, bringing the starting price down to just Rs 13.30 lakh. This price revision is expected to make home ownership more accessible to economically weaker sections and lower-middle-class families in Delhi.

LIG Flats not at discounted rates

According to details shared on the DDA's official website, there are 624 LIG flats in Siraspur, each measuring between 35.76 square meters and 36.39 square meters. Earlier priced between Rs 17.41 lakh and Rs 17.71 lakh, these flats are now available for Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh after the discount.

Similarly, in Loknayakpuram, the DDA is offering 204 flats ranging from 42 to 44.46 square meters in size. Previously priced between Rs 26.98 lakh and Rs 28.47 lakh, these are now being offered at reduced prices ranging from Rs 20.20 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh.

Where are Siraspur and Loknayakpuram located?

Siraspur lies in the northern part of Delhi, near areas like Rohini and Khera Kalan. It is well-connected to the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, making daily commute easy and efficient. Loknayakpuram, on the other hand, is located near Tikri, Najafgarh, and Nangloi, with easy access to the Green Line of the Delhi Metro. Both areas offer decent infrastructure, growing connectivity, and improving public amenities which make them ideal for affordable urban living.

Deadline extended for another scheme too

Alongside the Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana, DDA has also extended the registration deadline for its "Shramik Awas Yojana 2025" till April 30. This move signals the authority's intent to widen the reach of affordable housing and ensure that more people can benefit from these citizen-friendly schemes.

