'Completely false': Finance ministry says no plan on imposing MDR on UPI payments - Details Currently, there is no MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions. The decision was taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and has been effective since January 2020.

New Delhi:

Thanks to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), digital transactions have become extremely popular in India. Amid this, some reports claimed that the government is considering reintroducing the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 3,000 to support banks and payment service providers. However, the Finance Ministry has clarified that speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant discount rate) will be charged on UPI transactions are false. It also said that the government is fully committed to promoting digital payment via UPI.

What did the Government say?

"Speculation and claims that the MDR will be charged on UPI transactions are completely false, baseless, and misleading...Such baseless and sensation-creating speculations cause needless uncertainty, fear and suspicion among our citizens," the ministry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

How much money is being transacted through UPI

According to NPCI data, on June 10 alone, 634.29 million transactions were made through UPI, transferring Rs 91,838.53 crore. In the first ten days of June, 6346.42 million UPI transactions were made, transferring Rs 8,98,111.14 crore.

UPI Dominates Digital Payments

UPI, which was launched 10 years ago, accounts for 80 per cent of digital retail transactions in the country. Moreover, the person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions have reached 60 lakh crore since 2020.

No MDR On Transactions

Currently, there is no MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions. The decision was taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and has been effective since January 2020.

0.9-2% MDR On Credit, Debit Cards

The Payments Council of India (PCI) has suggested a 0.3 per cent MDR for big merchants. Currently, credit and debit cards have an MDR of 0.9 per cent to 2 per cent, but RuPay cards are exempt from this.