Banks, stock market holiday today: Are NSE, BSE and banks closed or not on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi? Banks in several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi, as per the RBI holiday calendar. Stock markets (BSE and NSE) will also remain closed, halting trading in all major segments.

Mumbai:

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the region-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday will apply to specific states and cities, while banking services in the rest of the country will function as usual. Similarlt, the stock market will also remain closed on Wednesday as it is a holiday in Maharashtra.

Region-wise bank holiday list for Ganesh Chaturthi

On August 27, 2025, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada

The remaining regions will have normal banking operations on this day.

Stock market holiday on August 27

As Ganesh Chaturthi is a state holiday in Maharashtra, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), both headquartered in Mumbai, will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

According to the official stock market holiday list on the BSE website (bseindia.com), the following segments will remain closed:

Equity Segment

Equity Derivative Segment

SLB Segment

Currency Derivatives Segment

NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments

Importance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The 10-day festival begins on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, according to Drikpanchang.

When is the next bank holiday?

Banks in Odisha and Goa will remain closed on Thursday, August 28, for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and for Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated in Western Odisha. This means banks in these two states will observe holidays on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Bank holidays in India are scheduled based on the annual holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks observe national, religious, and regional holidays in addition to being closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.