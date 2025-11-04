Bank Holidays in November 2025: Are banks open or closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti? Bank Holidays in November 2025: Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary and Kartik Purnima fall on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday).

The country will observe Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This is why many people are uncertain about whether banks will be open or closed tomorrow. Please note that banks will remain closed tomorrow in some states due to Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Therefore, if you are planning to visit the bank for any important work, you should plan your day accordingly. Here, we'll tell you about the states where banks will remain closed.

Banks to remain closed in these states:

Banks will be closed in several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

However, banks will remain open in Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, and most of the Northeast states.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhism. On Kartik Purnima, people perform rituals such as lighting lamps, bathing, donating money, and worshipping. People also celebrate Dev Diwali on this day.

Complete list of holidays for November

Banks across select states will remain closed on the following days this month:

November 6: Banking services will be unavailable in Bihar and Meghalaya due to the Nongkrem Dance Festival and the Bihar Legislative Assembly general elections.

November 7: Meghalaya will observe a holiday for the Wangala Festival.

November 8: Karnataka will observe a bank holiday to mark Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

In addition, banks will be closed on all Sundays in November: November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, and on the fourth Saturday, November 22nd.

Full list of bank holidays in November 2025:

November 2025 1 5 6 7 8 Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • Gangtok Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong • • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada

However, customers will not face any inconvenience during the holidays as online services such as ATMs, net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will remain fully operational. Therefore, before carrying out any important banking work, please consult this list of holidays.