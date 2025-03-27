Bank Holidays in April: Banks to remain closed for these many days this month - Check full list As April marks the beginning of the new financial year, it is important to know in advance the number of days banks are scheduled to be closed.

Bank Holidays in April: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is responsible for releasing the list of state-wise bank holidays calendar for the year. The list is important for customers as bank holidays vary from state to state. The list of bank holidays is prepared based on festivals and their importance to that particular state.

In April 2025, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

April 2025 Bank Holiday State-Wise List

Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Banks will remain closed to enable banks to close their yearly accounts and on the occasion of Sarhul - a spring festival celebrated in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Saturday, April 5, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad and Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

Thursday, April 10, 2025: The day will be observed as Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti and banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Monday, April 14, 2025: It marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.

Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

Monday, April 21, 2025: Bank will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will be closed in Karnataka to observe Basava Jayanti