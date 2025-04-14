Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks closed on Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti and Bihu? Find out Bank Holidays 2025, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: It is important to note that April 14, 2025, is not a gazetted public holiday, and therefore, all organisations don't need to declare a holiday on this day.

Bank Holidays 2025, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: The Centre has declared a public holiday on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar (fondly called Baba Saheb Ambedkar), Indian politician and social reformer. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed every year on April 14. However, it is important to note that April 14, 2025, is not a gazetted public holiday, and therefore, all organisations don't need to declare a holiday on this day.

Are Banks Open On 14th April 2025?

As per the list of holidays for 2025 issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on April 14 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in various states. However, it’s important to note that this does not apply nationwide. In some places, banks will remain closed for regional harvest and new year celebrations. While banks in Assam will remain closed for Bihu, they will remain closed in Tamil Nadu for the state's New Year's Day.

Holiday Description of April 14, 2025, By RBI: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba.

Banks Closed In These States

All public and private-sector banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, New Delhi, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

April 2025 Bank Holiday State-Wise List

Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.



Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.



Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.



Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.