Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Personal Finance
  4. Bank Holiday Today on August 8: Are banks open or closed on Friday? Check details

Bank Holiday Today on August 8: Are banks open or closed on Friday? Check details

Bank Holiday Today on August 8: Apart from these holidays, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Bank Holiday Today on August 8
Bank Holiday Today on August 8 Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Those who are planning to visit a bank branch today, i.e. on Friday, August 8, 2025, must check the holiday calendar as banks remain closed on Reserve Bank of India-notified holidays. The central bank determines bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and issues a calendar that includes all the details about such holidays and the cities where banks will remain closed. Apart from these holidays, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Personal Finance Section
Bank Holiday Rbi Reserve Bank Of India
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\