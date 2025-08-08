Bank Holiday Today on August 8: Are banks open or closed on Friday? Check details Bank Holiday Today on August 8: Apart from these holidays, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

New Delhi:

Those who are planning to visit a bank branch today, i.e. on Friday, August 8, 2025, must check the holiday calendar as banks remain closed on Reserve Bank of India-notified holidays. The central bank determines bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and issues a calendar that includes all the details about such holidays and the cities where banks will remain closed. Apart from these holidays, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.