Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: Are banks open or closed on May 29? Check Here

New Delhi:

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 Bank Holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of bank holidays based on important dates in different regions. As per the holiday calendar issued by the central bank, today is a bank holiday for Maharana Pratap Jayanti. However, banks will remain open in most parts of the country. So, those who are planning to visit banks today must check whether they are open or not in their state or region. Customers can check the full list using the RBI's Annual Holiday List.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025

According to the RBI, all government and private banks in Himachal Pradesh are closed on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. If you live in Himachal Pradesh, you cannot get your work done by visiting a bank branch today. However, it is important to note that all online banking services will be available. Also, bank ATMs will remain functional.

Earlier to this, banks were closed on May 9, May 12, May 16 and May 26.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. He was the eldest son of Maharana Udai Singh II, the ruler of the Kingdom of Mewar, and his queen, Jaiwanta Bai. Maharana Pratap is best remembered for his valorous resistance against the Mughals, particularly the Battle of Haldighati in 1576.

In modern times, his birthday is celebrated based on the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is being observed on May 29, 2025.

