Banks to stay closed for these many days in August 2026, check full list of holidays released by RBI

New Delhi:

If you have any important banking work to attend to in August, be sure to check the holiday list before leaving home. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2026 across various states. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, as well as holidays for several regional and religious festivals. Therefore, it's best to plan your banking ahead of time.

Banks will remain closed on these dates

In August 2026, banks will be closed on August 2, 4, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, and 30. However, some of these holidays will not apply nationwide. Many will be valid only within their respective states. Therefore, be sure to check your state's holiday information before visiting the bank.

Complete list of festivals and occasions in August 2026

According to the RBI calendar and official list, there will be bank holidays on these dates in different states in August:

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28 Agartala • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • Patna • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • • Vijayawada • •

Weekend holidays

There will be a total of 7 holidays for the weekend in August 2026. August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 are Sundays, while banks will be closed on August 8 and 22, being the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively.

Meanwhile, in August 2026, stock markets (NSE and BSE) will have no weekday trading holidays; the only holiday, Independence Day, falls on a weekend.

Online services will continue

Even though bank branches will remain closed, customers need not worry as net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services will remain fully operational during the holidays. However, if you need to visit a branch, please consult this list of holidays and plan your work accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

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