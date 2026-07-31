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Banks to stay closed for these many days in August 2026, check full list of holidays released by RBI

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2026 across various states.

Bank Holidays in August, 2026.
Bank Holidays in August, 2026. Image Source : PTI/Canva
New Delhi:

If you have any important banking work to attend to in August, be sure to check the holiday list before leaving home. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in August 2026 across various states. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, as well as holidays for several regional and religious festivals. Therefore, it's best to plan your banking ahead of time.

Banks will remain closed on these dates

In August 2026, banks will be closed on August 2, 4, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, and 30. However, some of these holidays will not apply nationwide. Many will be valid only within their respective states. Therefore, be sure to check your state's holiday information before visiting the bank.

Complete list of festivals and occasions in August 2026

According to the RBI calendar and official list, there will be bank holidays on these dates in different states in August:

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28
Agartala          
Ahmedabad            
Aizawl              
Belapur            
Bengaluru            
Bhopal          
Bhubaneswar              
Chandigarh              
Chennai            
Dehradun          
Gangtok          
Guwahati              
Hyderabad            
Imphal          
Itanagar              
Jaipur            
Jammu          
Kanpur          
Kochi        
Kohima              
Kolkata              
Lucknow          
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi            
Panaji              
Patna            
Raipur            
Ranchi            
Shillong              
Shimla            
Srinagar          
Thiruvananthapuram
        
Vijayawada            

Weekend holidays

There will be a total of 7 holidays for the weekend in August 2026. August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 are Sundays, while banks will be closed on August 8 and 22, being the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively.

Meanwhile, in August 2026, stock markets (NSE and BSE) will have no weekday trading holidays; the only holiday, Independence Day, falls on a weekend. 

Online services will continue

Even though bank branches will remain closed, customers need not worry as net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services will remain fully operational during the holidays. However, if you need to visit a branch, please consult this list of holidays and plan your work accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

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Rbi Bank Holidays Reserve Bank Of India
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