Bank account became dormant? Follow THEST steps to easily reactivate it

There are lots of people who face the issue of their savings bank account becoming dormant because of the lesser usage. According to RBI guidelines, those accounts with over two years of prolonged inactivity are classified as inoperative or dormant. When the account becomes dormant, the customer faces several issues including the inability to withdraw own money.

Steps to reactivate dormant account

Here are some of the steps to reactivate such accounts.

Visit your Bank Account's base branch with a written request for the reactivation.

Provide updated KYC documents including Aadhar, PAN, etc.

Those having CKYC can use their 14-digit number instead.

Once activated by the branch, make one financial transaction

How to prevent accounts from going dormant?

In order to keep the account active, a customer follow these steps: