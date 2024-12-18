Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  Bank account became dormant? Follow THEST steps to easily reactivate it

When any bank account is not used for more than three years, the banks, because of lack of activity, classify it as dormant or inactive. These accounts can be reactivated easily.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 12:32 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 12:32 IST
Dormant account reactivation
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

There are lots of people who face the issue of their savings bank account becoming dormant because of the lesser usage. According to RBI guidelines, those accounts with over two years of prolonged inactivity are classified as inoperative or dormant. When the account becomes dormant, the customer faces several issues including the inability to withdraw own money.

Steps to reactivate dormant account

Here are some of the steps to reactivate such accounts.

  • Visit your Bank Account's base branch with a written request for the reactivation.
  • Provide updated KYC documents including Aadhar, PAN, etc. 
  • Those having CKYC can use their 14-digit number instead.
  • Once activated by the branch, make one financial transaction

How to prevent accounts from going dormant?

In order to keep the account active, a customer follow these steps:

  • The customers must conduct a financial transaction within two years so as to avoid falling under RBI guidelines for inactivation.
  • In case the customers live away from their base branch, they can link the bank account through UPI, net banking or mobile banking.
  • The scheduled transfer of money from one account to another lesser-used account can also be done. This will make the customer carefree and the auto-transfer of money will keep a minimum transaction requirement updated.
