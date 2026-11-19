A personal loan can be a convenient option when you need money suddenly. Whether it's home renovations, medical expenses, or an essential purchase, you can take out a loan of lakhs of rupees from a bank without collateral. However, compare interest rates before taking out a personal loan, as even a small difference can significantly affect your EMI and total repayment. So, if you're considering a personal loan from Axis Bank, RBL Bank, or IDFC FIRST Bank, you should know which of these three banks offers the lowest interest rate and where borrowing might be more convenient for your pocket.

Let us know which of the three private banks - Axis Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank - has the most economical personal loan offer for your pocket.

IDFC First Bank personal loan offers

If you're looking for a loan without the hassle and extra charges, IDFC First Bank's smart personal loan FIRSTmoney can be a great option. Here are the key features:

Interest Rate: Personal loan interest rates start at 9.99 per cent per annum.

100% Digital Process: The entire process, from application to approval, is 100 per cent digital, so you don't need to visit a bank branch.

10-minute disbursal: After approval, the loan amount is transferred directly to your bank account within just 10 minutes.

Zero Charges: The biggest highlight of this scheme is that it offers zero processing fees and zero foreclosure charges for all customers. This means you can foreclose your loan whenever you wish without any penalty.

Axis Bank personal loan offers

Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks, also offers personal loans at competitive rates. Axis Bank personal loan interest rates start at 9.99 per cent per annum (9.50 per cent per annum and go up to a maximum of 22 per cent for certain categories or offers). A processing fee (plus applicable GST) of up to 2 per cent of the loan amount may apply. Additionally, foreclosure charges (i.e., premature closure of the loan) apply, ranging from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of the outstanding principal.

RBL Bank personal loan offers

RBL Bank also offers personal loans ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 7 lakh (and higher depending on eligibility) to its customers. Personal loan interest rates at RBL Bank typically range from 17.50 per cent to 18 per cent per annum (and up to 26 per cent depending on credit profile). However, rates may be lower for balance transfers. A prepayment charge of 5 per cent of the outstanding principal may apply if the loan is closed within the first 18 EMIs.

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