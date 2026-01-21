Atal Pension Yojana: Cabinet approves continuation of APY till 2030-31, details here Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched on May 9, 2015 with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to the financial year 2030-31. The Cabinet has also approved the extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding. APY was launched on May 9, 2015, with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.

As of January 19, 2026, over 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled under APY.

The scheme will continue up to 2030-31 with government support for promotional and developmental activities to expand outreach among unorganised workers, including awareness, capacity building, said an official release after the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upto Rs 5,000 monthly pension

APY offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month starting at the age of 60, based on contributions.

The pension becomes payable after the beneficiary turns 60. Contributions are made via auto-debit from savings accounts, with flexible payment intervals (monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly).

In the event of the subscriber's death, the pension is transferred to the spouse, and the accumulated corpus is given to the nominee after the demise of both.

8.66 crore people enrolled under APY

As of January 19, 2026, more than 8.66 crore people have enrolled under APY. According to data shared by the government in April, 2025, Uttar Pradesh had the most enrolments under the central income security scheme for people working in the unorganised sector, with over 1.20 crore people registered under it.

The top five districts in UP in terms of new enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) are Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Fatehpur, and Kanpur Nagar, a statement by the government said.

The government said the campaign to promote APY across both rural and urban areas has resulted in "record-breaking participation," particularly among workers in the unorganised sector.