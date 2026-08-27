Are banks open or closed on August 28 in your state? Check state-wise Raksha Bandhan holiday list

Raksha Bandhan, the festival symbolising the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on August 28, 2026. Amid this festive fervour, if you need to visit the bank on August 28 to complete any work, it's important to first find out whether banks will be open in your state. In fact, banks will be closed in many states on Raksha Bandhan, while banking services will continue as normal in some.

Banks to remain closed in these states

According to the official holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banking operations will remain completely closed on August 28 in 11 states and union territories of the country on account of Raksha Bandhan and regional festivals, whereas banks will be seen functioning as usual in many major economic centres of the country. Bank branches will remain closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan. Customers in these states may have to wait for the next working day to get their work done by visiting the branch.

Are banks closed in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states

Banks will not be closed on Raksha Bandhan in the national capital and Maharashtra. Furthermore, in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, bank branches will operate as usual on August 28. Banking services in these states will remain unaffected.

Online banking will continue

The closure of bank branches does not mean that all banking services will be disrupted. Customers can still use digital services like UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs on holidays. However, check clearance, bank drafts, cash deposits and withdrawals, or other branch-related tasks may require waiting for the bank to reopen.

Banks will remain open on August 29

A welcome relief amid this week of holidays is that banks will remain open on Saturday, August 29. This is because August 29 is the fifth Saturday. According to RBI regulations, bank branches are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Following this, bank branches across the country will remain closed on Sunday, August 30th.

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