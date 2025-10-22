Are banks closed on October 22 for Govardhan Pooja? Check city-wise details Is today a bank holiday? The holiday in these cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act.

New Delhi:

Banks will remain closed in several parts of the country on Wednesday, October 22, to mark various festivals associated with Diwali, as per the region-wise holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holiday for Diwali 2025: Region-wise schedule

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, in observance of Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja.

Diwali, or Deepawali, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. According to legend, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating King Ravana, and people illuminated their homes with lamps to welcome him.

Govardhan Puja 2025

Govardhan Puja, celebrated a day after Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna’s act of lifting the Govardhan hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains and storms sent by Lord Indra. Some banks across the country will remain closed today in observance of this festival.

Gujarati New Year 2025

The RBI has declared a bank holiday for Vikram Samvant New Year, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. In Gujarat, this day is celebrated as Bestu Varas or Gujarati New Year, symbolising new beginnings and prosperity.

Additionally, the RBI has listed holidays for Balipadyami, which celebrates Lord Vishnu’s victory over King Bali in his Vamana Avatar, and for Laxmi Puja, which honours Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Upcoming bank holiday schedule

Banks across India observe holidays for national, religious, and regional events. Apart from such occasions, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and on all Sundays.

Upcoming bank holidays in October 2025

October 23: Banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla will remain closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba.

October 27: Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will remain closed for Chhath Puja.

October 28: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed for Chhath Puja.

October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.

Available banking services on holidays

While physical bank branches will remain closed on these dates, online banking services such as internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and digital payment platforms will continue to function, allowing customers to carry out essential financial transactions without disruption.