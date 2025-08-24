Are bank employees eligible for the 8th Pay Commission? Check details Earlier in January, the government gave its nod for setting up the 8th Pay Commission aimed at revising the salaries of almost 50 lakh central government employees.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his approval for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year, with its implementation scheduled from January 1, 2026. However, the process may take longer than expected. So far, neither a chairman has been appointed nor members selected for the commission. Given this delay, experts believe that the actual rollout of the 8th Pay Commission might be pushed to 2028. A key question that arises is whether employees of government banks will also come under its ambit. Let's find out.

Are bank employees eligible for the 8th Pay Commission?

The Pay Commission is applicable to all the employees of the Central Government. When the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the salary of all the employees working in all the departments of the Central Government will increase. Apart from this, the pension of employees who have retired from the central government job will also increase. However, the 8th Pay Commission will not be applicable to bank employees, according to Clear Tax. Actually, the salary of bank employees is revised under the agreements of the Indian Banks Association (IBA). Therefore, the employees of government banks do not come under the Pay Commission.

Centre on delay in the implementation​ of the 8th Pay Commission

After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission was approved, lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across the country are waiting for its implementation. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on August 12, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said that the notification of the 8th Pay Commission is pending because suggestions have been sought from different ministries and states on its Terms of References, which are still being received continuously.

Chaudhary said, "Inputs have been sought from major stakeholders, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from States".

The appointment of the chairman of the commission will be done only after the notification is issued. Giving information, the Minister of State for Finance said that letters were sent to the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel and Training, and all the states on 17 January and 17 February 2025 to send suggestions. The notification will not be issued until all the inputs are received. The government has assured that it will be issued "at the appropriate time". The minister clarified that the chairman and other members of the commission will be appointed only after the notification is issued.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Centre breaks silence on delay - Here's when it might be implemented!

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission likely to hike pay by up to 34%: Report