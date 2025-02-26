Amidst soaring gold prices, is India shifting to lighter, lower-carat jewellery? Find out here While there are people who still prefer buying premium and heavier gold jewellery, young buyers and budget-conscious customers are showing interest in lower-carat gold and lightweight designs.

Gold has always been an integral part of Indian culture. However, with gold prices reaching record highs, Indian consumers are redefining their jewellery preferences. But does this mean that they are shifting towards lightweight and lower-carat gold jewellery? Let's find out.

Changing Preferences: The rise of lightweight jewellery

Traditionally, Indian buyers preferred heavy gold jewellery for its investment value and aesthetic appeal. However, soaring gold prices have led them to explore new alternatives. Today’s consumers are increasingly opting for intricate, lightweight designs that offer both elegance and affordability. They are gaining popularity as a cost-effective alternative to traditional 22-carat pieces.

But experts feel that buying trends can depend on various factors. According to Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, jewellery purchases are influenced by occasions, traditions and lifestyle needs. Buying trends are also defined by location and market.

"For instance, wedding buyers continue to invest in premium, heavier pieces despite inflation and the premiumisation trend remains robust within this category. Customers in this segment are increasingly drawn towards exclusive designs. We have observed a heightened inclination toward jewellery featuring diamonds and gemstones with international design elements. We anticipate that this segment will continue to thrive as discerning customers value a product that stands out in a crowd. On the other hand, tradition or festival-driven buyers seek designs with reduced grammage or carat weight. To cater to their diverse needs, we offer designs in lighter formats without compromising aesthetics, and our 18-carat segment is gaining traction alongside the 22-carat options," said Kalyanaraman.

While there are people who still prefer buying premium and heavier gold jewellery, young buyers - especially students, fashion influencers, and budget-conscious customers are showing interest in lower-carat gold and lightweight designs.

According to PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, they have observed a growing interest even in 9-carat gold jewellery.

"Despite rising prices, the cultural and emotional connection to gold remains strong. Festivals continue to witness significant gold purchases. However, instead of heavy jewellery, buyers now favor versatile, wearable pieces," said PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.

Experts also feel that the demand for silver jewellery has seen a rise, particularly among younger shoppers. Silver offers an affordable yet fashionable alternative, making it an attractive option for casual and occasional wear.

Jewellery for the modern generation

They also feel that the preferences of millennials and Gen Z are reshaping the jewellery market. Unlike previous generations who stored gold in lockers, modern buyers prefer practical, wearable pieces that complement their daily lifestyle. From minimalist rings and bracelets to trendy pendants, today’s jewellery is designed to be worn, not stored.