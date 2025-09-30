8th Pay Commission: When will it be implemented? Timeline of when past pay hikes kicked in 8th Pay Commission: As per the previous commission, it generally takes two to three years for its implementation from the time gets constituted.

The announcement regarding the approval of the 8th Pay Commission was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in January this year. The new payment regime is slated to revise the salaries of almost 50 lakh central government employees. However, despite the announcement, nearly nine months have gone by, and there’s no update regarding the Commission’s official notification, the appointment of members, and the Terms of Reference (ToR).

While the central government employees are still waiting for the 8th Pay Commission to roll out, there is speculation that they may be required to wait until 2028 to enter into the upcoming payment regime.

2-3 Years For Implementation

As per the previous commission, it generally takes two to three years for its implementation from the time gets constituted. Considering the timeline of previous commissions and with only three months left in 2025, the implementation of the pay commission is expected to occur in 2028.

5th Pay Commission

Appointed in April 1994, the report was submitted to government in January 1997. The recommendations came into effect from January 1, 1996.

6th Pay Commission

The 6th Pay Commission was established in October 2006, and submitted its report to the government in March 2008. The panel’s recommendations were given approval by the government in August 2008, taking into account the salaries of central government employees from January 1, 2006.

7th Pay Commission

Formed in February 2014, the terms of reference was finalised by March 24. The report was submitted for the government’s approval in November 2015. The report got the approval in June 2016, and recommendations came into effect in January 2016.

In the case of the 8th pay commission, the government is yet to release the ToR or list the members for the commission. The previous commissions give a sense that it generally takes two years to prepare and submit a report after its formation. After the government receives the report, it will take some time to consider and approve the report.

Almost 50 lakh Central government employees, including those serving in the defence sector, are likely to gain from the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. In addition, nearly 65 lakh Central government pensioners, comprising defence veterans as well, are expected to see benefits once the revised pay structure comes into effect.

