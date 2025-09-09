8th Pay Commission: Here's what central government said on constitution of panel In January this year, the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission was made, and since then, there has been no considerable progress as employees await the appointment of key panel members as well as the finalisation of Terms of Reference (ToR) for the panel.

In a major development regarding the 8th Pay Commission, the Central government has said that it is “actively consulting” state governments on the matter, and an announcement in this regard is likely soon. It is expected that a go-ahead can be given to the constitution of the panel to take the matter forward.

Last month, a delegation from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), which serves as the apex body of industrial federations affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

The discussion areas included delay in the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, release of DA arrears (18 months) frozen during COVID-19, scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and others.

A detailed memorandum, encompassing some of the prominent long-pending demands of the government employees, was submitted to the Union Minister.

It is being reported that the delegation received assurances from the Union Minister regarding the announcement of the 8th pay panel soon. Later, a follow-up meeting with the Pension Secretary was arranged, aimed at the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Key issues discussed in the meeting include: