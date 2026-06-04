5 financial mistakes investors should avoid during global geopolitical tensions: Details

Mumbai:

Periods of geopolitical tension often trigger heightened market volatility, testing investors' discipline and decision-making. While uncertainty can create opportunities, it can also lead to costly mistakes. Here are five common pitfalls investors should avoid when navigating markets during geopolitical disruptions.

1. Avoid Over-Trading on Every Headline

Geopolitical developments often lead to sharp market swings. One day, markets decline on fears of escalation; the next, they rebound on hopes of de-escalation. According to Paresh Bhagat, CIO of Veer Growth Fund (AIF), and Chairman at Mangal Keshav Financial Services, in such environments, constantly buying and selling based on the latest headlines can do more harm than good.

"Constant buying and selling during such uncertainties increases transaction costs and undermines long-term returns. Instead, investors should remain focused on their investment horizon, asset allocation, and the original rationale behind their investments," said Bhagat.

2. Don't Blindly Follow the Market Crowd

When investors collectively rush to buy or sell in response to major news, much of the impact is often already reflected in asset prices. Following the crowd can result in poor entry and exit points, weakening the overall risk-reward equation. Investment decisions should be guided by independent research, valuation assessments, risk tolerance, and long-term financial objectives - not by market consensus alone.

3. Don't Exit the Market Completely Out of Fear

Moving entirely into cash during periods of uncertainty may provide temporary comfort, but it can also lead to missed opportunities when markets recover.

"Historically, corrections have often created attractive entry points into high-quality businesses that previously traded at elevated valuations. Rather than abandoning equities altogether, investors may benefit more from reassessing portfolio quality and deploying capital selectively where valuations remain compelling," Bhagat said.

4. Avoid Leverage in Uncertain Markets

Borrowing money to invest or taking oversized leveraged positions can significantly amplify risk during volatile periods. Geopolitical events can trigger sudden and unpredictable moves across equities, commodities, currencies, and interest rates. In such situations, leverage can force investors to exit positions at precisely the wrong time. Preserving capital should remain a priority, making prudent risk management essential when uncertainty is elevated.

5. Don't Chase Popular Themes Without Proper Research

Periods of geopolitical stress often propel sectors such as defence, energy, commodities, and other perceived safe-haven assets into the spotlight. While the narrative surrounding these sectors may appear compelling, rising prices alone do not guarantee attractive investment opportunities. By the time a theme becomes widely discussed, valuations may already reflect much of the expected upside. Investors should evaluate business quality, earnings prospects, and valuation metrics carefully before committing capital.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)