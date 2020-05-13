Image Source : FILE Are you SBI cardholder? Bank says follow these 10 safety tips to prevent ATM fraud

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender and several other banks have warned their account holders about of fraud cases like online banking fraud, cloning, phishing, UPI fraud and others along with banking tips. On Tuesday, SBI again shared tips of safe banking practices with its customers. SBI advised its debit cardholders to conduct ATM transactions in complete privacy in order to avoid any ATM-cum-debit card fraud. In case an unauthorised transaction takes place, customers should immediately inform the bank, says SBI.

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else.

Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi.There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure. All suspicious transactions to be reported to the Home branch pic.twitter.com/biI8tuq1BE — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 12, 2020

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.

Among others, it has also asked customers not to share their PIN with anybody, not to allow anyone inside the ATM while taking out money as well as not to respond to any e-mail, SMS etc asking for their confidential data.

SBI shares 10 tips on safe banking at ATMs, They are:

1) Change your PIN at regular interval

2) Cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN

3) Memorize your PIN. Avoid writing it on your ATM card or anywhere else

4) Avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as you PIN

5) Ensure to register/update your mobile number in your account to receive SMS about debit card and other transactions in the account.

6) Never share your OTP, debit card PIN/details with anyone

7) Do not respond to any SMS, email or call asking you to share your ATM PIN or any other confidential data

8) Not more than one person at a time is allowed inside the ATM kiosks

9) Protect yourself from someone stealing your PIN behind your shoulder

10) Always use YONO cash to withdraw money from ATMs. It empowers you to withdraw money using debit card. It is safe and secure.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) also instances of the use of cloned ATM cards have been reported in Delhi. The bank also said that 'affected SBI customers are being helped and refunds will be processed as per the procedure.

