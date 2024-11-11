Zomato to resell cancelled orders at 'unbeatable prices', here is what CEO Deepinder Goyal said

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The famous food delivery app Zomato has come up with a new feature to resell the orders cancelled by customers. Complany CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement calling the feature a 'food rescue.' He also said that the cancelled food would be sold at an 'unbeatable price' with original untampered packaging.

Taking to X, Goyal raised concern over food wastage. He said, "We don't encourage order cancellation at Zomato, because it leads to a tremendous amount of food wastage. Inspite of stringent policies, and a no-refund policy for cancellations, more than 4 lakh perfectly good orders get cancelled on Zomato, for various reasons by customers. "

He further said, "The top concern for us, the restaurant industry, and even the customers who cancel these orders, is to somehow save the food from going to waste. Today, we are introducing a new feature (being scaled as we speak) – Food Rescue!"

How will the feature work?

Goyal further detailed the mechanism that will be used for reselling. He said that the cancelled order details will pop up for customers within a 3 km radius of the delivery partner at an 'unbeatable price'. The customers would be able to make the orders. However, the option will be available for a few minutes only to ensure its freshness.

He said, "Zomato will not keep any proceeds (except the required government taxes). The amount paid by the new customer will be shared with the original customer (if they made payment online) and with the restaurant partner."

However, the orders containing items sensitive to distances or temperature such as ice creams, shakes, smoothies, and certain perishable items, will not be eligible for Food Rescue.