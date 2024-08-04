Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
  4. Zomato collected Rs 83 crore in platform fee from customers till March 2024

Zomato collected Rs 83 crore in platform fee from customers till March 2024

Shares of Zomato zoomed more than 12 per cent on August 2 after the food delivery aggregator reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the June quarter. The stock of Zomato surged 12. 24 per cent to close at Rs 262.74 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 16:57 IST
Zomato, Food delivery app zomato collected Rs 83 crore in platform fee, zomato collected Rs 83 crore
Image Source : ZOMATO (X) Zomato collected Rs 83 crore in platform fee from customers till March 2024.

Food delivery aggregator Zomato, which began charging platform fee on orders from last August, collected Rs 83 crore through the new levy till March, the company's annual report has revealed.

Platform fee has been cited as one of the three key factors driving Zomato's Adjusted Revenue, which grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,792 crore in FY24.

"Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of GOV (gross order value), continued to increase primarily due to increase in restaurant commission take-rates, improvement in ad monetization and introduction of platform fee from Q2FY24 onwards," the report stated.

All of these factors more than compensated for the reduction in customer delivery charge per order due to the free delivery benefit available on Gold orders, it added. 

Interestingly, most late night orders in the last fiscal year came from Delhi NCR, while most breakfast orders came from Bengaluru, Zomato shared in the report. The food delivery aggregator began levying platform fee at Rs 2 per order last August, which has gradually been increased to Rs 6 now in key markets.

Its main rival Swiggy also charges platform fee on its orders. The introduction and increase in platform fee is seen as one of the means to increase profitability by food delivery aggregators.

