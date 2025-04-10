YEIDA to build 'New Agra' city, creating employment for 8.5 Lakh people – Check all details YEIDA's ambitious 'New Agra' project, spanning 12,000 hectares, aims to create a thriving urban hub with residential, industrial, and commercial developments, generating 8.5 lakh jobs and boosting Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

In a groundbreaking move to boost economic development and urbanisation in Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is set to build a new city named ‘New Agra’. This ambitious project, spanning an area of 12,000 hectares across the regions of Mathura and Agra, is expected to create significant employment opportunities and transform the region into a major urban hub.

The New Agra Urban Centre will be developed as a mixed-use city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial, and tourist sectors. With a carefully planned infrastructure, YEIDA aims to make New Agra a modern, well-equipped urban centre that will not only provide housing and business opportunities but also contribute to the region's overall growth.

Project overview and key features

The Master Plan 2031, approved by the Uttar Pradesh government, has paved the way for YEIDA to move forward with the New Agra project. The city will be strategically designed to meet the needs of various sectors, offering a blend of residential spaces, industrial zones, commercial areas, and tourist attractions. With a focus on sustainable growth, the city will be equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and a seamless connectivity network.

Employment potential

One of the most significant aspects of the project is its potential to generate 8.5 lakh jobs across different sectors. The city's development will create opportunities in areas such as construction, manufacturing, retail, tourism, and services, providing ample employment to residents as well as people from neighbouring regions. This employment boom is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the region's economy, contributing to both local and state-level growth.

Land allocation and zoning

As per the Master Plan, the land allocation for the New Agra city is as follows:

29% of the land will be designated for residential purposes, offering housing solutions for a growing population.

22% of the area will be reserved for green spaces, ensuring the city maintains a balance between urbanization and environmental sustainability.

17% of the land will be allocated to green category industries, promoting eco-friendly industrial development.

7% will be used for public, educational, and healthcare facilities, ensuring access to essential services.

5% will be designated for commercial activities, contributing to the city's economic vitality.

4% will be allocated for mixed land use, catering to both residential and commercial needs.

16% of the area will be reserved for transport infrastructure, which is crucial for the city’s connectivity.

Connectivity and infrastructure

In terms of connectivity, the New Agra city will have direct links to key urban centers such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. The city’s transport infrastructure will be bolstered by the Namo Bharat rapid train service, which will connect Noida International Airport to New Agra. A 131 km-long rail line is planned to run along the Yamuna Expressway, enhancing the city’s connectivity to major hubs.

DPR and land acquisition process

A private consulting firm has been commissioned to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will outline the specifics of the city’s infrastructure and development. Once the DPR is completed, the next steps will involve zonal planning and land acquisition. YEIDA officials have stated that the land acquisition process will be expedited by allowing farmers to sell their land voluntarily through the registry process, bypassing the lengthy process outlined in the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

The New Agra project is poised to become a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's urban development. With world-class infrastructure, strategic planning, and significant employment opportunities, New Agra is expected to not only transform the region into a thriving urban center but also contribute greatly to the state’s economic growth. As YEIDA continues to fast-track the project, New Agra’s development is set to create a prosperous future for the region, benefiting both businesses and residents alike.