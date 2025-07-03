YEIDA’s Big Move: 3 new sectors coming near Jewar Airport - Check details Notably, in the Yamuna area, Sectors 8 and 9 have already been declared industrial, while Sector 5 is residential. The importance of these sectors has increased further due to their proximity to the airport

Noida:

Preparations are in full swing to develop new sectors near the Noida International Airport. Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to develop three new sectors- 5, 8 and 9 under Master Plan-2041. In these new sectors, the authority will bring plans for plots for residential, industrial, institutional, group housing and commercial use. The plan involves giving land to people to build houses and also provides an opportunity to set up industries.

For the development of a new sector, the process of land acquisition has been started and land will be taken from the farmers of the concerned villages on the basis of consent. The villages where the Yamuna Authority has planned to acquire land include Bhikanpur, Kallupura, Ranhera, Mudharah, Dayorar, Dhansia and Veerampur. The list of these villages has also been published by the authority.

Rs 3,808 Per Square Meter Compensation

Farmers will be given compensation of Rs 3,808 per square meter and 7 per cent of the population plots. This land will be directly registered in the name of the Yamuna Authority.

Notably, in the Yamuna area, Sectors 8 and 9 have already been declared industrial, while Sector 5 is residential. The importance of these sectors has increased further due to their proximity to Noida International Airport.

YEIDA To Speed Up Development Work

Along with these new sectors, YEIDA will also buy the remaining land in previously developed sectors, including 24A, 32 and 29. This will speed up the incomplete development work in these sectors and strengthen the land bank. There will be no shortage of land for future plans.

CEO of Yamuna Authority Arunvir Singh said that steps are being taken towards the rapid development of new sectors. Land will be acquired with the consent of the farmers and they will get proper compensation and benefits with complete transparency.

The latest move is likely to accelerate the pace of development in the entire region and create new employment opportunities.