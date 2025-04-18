YEIDA: Medical Device Park will now be developed in 500 acres, know full details According to YEIDA, 40 new companies have registered to invest in the Medical Device Park. These companies will manufacture equipment that is used for the prevention and treatment of serious diseases.

New Delhi:

YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) took a big decision on Thursday and said that the scope of the medical device park will be increased. According to the information available, the authority is adding around 150 acres of land to this project. Currently, the project is planned on 350 acres of land. So, the Medical Device Park will not have a total area of 500 acres. According to officials, the objective behind the land area under the project is to attract more investment. Also, this will help the region to strengthen its position as a medical manufacturing hub.

Medical Device Park: 40 New Registrations

According to YEIDA, 40 new companies have registered to invest in the Medical Device Park. These companies will manufacture equipment that is used for the prevention and treatment of serious diseases.

YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh said, "We initially planned to build the Medical Device Park on 350 acres, but the area has been increased due to the increasing interest of investors. The area has been expanded to 500 acres from 350 acres initially. So far, 179 acres of land have been allotted to a total of 74 companies. Of these, 36 companies have completed the lease deed. One company has also completed the construction, while the work of 11 companies is still going on. Due to the strong interest of investors, we are preparing to expand the Medical Device Park to 500 acres."

Noida International Airport will provide tremendous benefits

Singh also said that more than 40 Indian and international companies have shown interest in investing in the Medical Device Park. Flights are expected to start from Noida International Airport after May, and this will also lead to tremendous development of the industry in the YEIDA area.

India MedTech Expo is going to be organised at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida in June 2025, in which more than 200 medical device companies are expected to participate. During this, YEIDA will showcase government schemes and local investment opportunities to attract more companies to start operations in the Medical Device Park.