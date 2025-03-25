YEIDA Master Plan 2031 gets government nod: Logistics park, heritage city planned - Details According to media reports, YEIDA has now prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) for the development work in Phase II.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly approved the second phase of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's Master Plan 2013. With this, the authority can plan major industrial, residential and commercial projects along the 165 km Yamuna e-way in districts like Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Agra.

YEIDA's Area Spread Across Six Districts

YEIDA's notified area covers a total area of 3,352 sq km in six districts. This is spread across 1,149 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Hathras.

YEIDA's Master Plan 2031 Divided Into Two Phases

The Master Plan 2031 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is divided into two phases. While Phase I covers 759 sq km area across GB Nagar and Bulandshahr, the remaining 2,593 sq km area falls under Phase II in urban centres across Mathura, Agra, Aligarh and Hathras.

All the active development works, land acquisition and allotment are going on under Phase I of the Master Plan.

According to media reports, YEIDA has now prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) for the development work in Phase II. The authority has planned major projects like heritage city, logistics park in these four cities.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a hi-tech township located just 15 minutes away from the Jewar International Airport.

The ambitious project by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is situated in Sector-24A of Noida, one kilometre from the International Film City, 500 metres from the Yamuna Expressway and close to the MotoGP track.

The township will offer 451 residential plots in various sizes. This will include six plots of 250 square metres and four plots of 260 square metres. Apart from this, it will including 100 plots of 120 square metres, 169 plots of 162 square metres and 172 plots of 200 square metres.