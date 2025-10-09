Yamuna Expressway: Is this the next big investment destination for homes in NCR? Find out As per the data, apartments along the corridor appreciated by 158 per cent between 2020 and 2025, while plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536 per cent during the same period.

Noida:

For years, Gurugram and Noida have defined NCR’s real estate story. But as these markets mature, a new frontier is quietly taking shape along the Yamuna Expressway. Once seen primarily as a connectivity corridor, it is now emerging as NCR’s next growth engine, where infrastructure, affordability, and long-term investment potential intersect. With the Noida International Airport soon to be operational, new logistic hubs coming up, and developers responding to fresh demand with well-planned housing projects, the region is steadily transforming into a self-sustaining ecosystem for modern homebuyers and investors.

This wave of infrastructure-led transformation has altered how people view the Yamuna Expressway— a place to live, work, and grow. Each development, from the airport to the logistics hub, adds a layer of accessibility and opportunity, making it one of the most strategically positioned corridors in North India.

Besides, as per the latest RealX Stats by InvestoXpert Advisors, the corridor has rapidly transformed from a peripheral stretch into the hottest real estate corridor of NCR, recording unprecedented growth in both apartment and plot prices over the last five years. As per the data, apartments along the corridor appreciated by 158 per cent between 2020 and 2025, while plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536 per cent during the same period.

Yamuna Expressway Records Double-Digit Growth

Even in years when broader NCR property markets corrected, the Yamuna Expressway continued to record double-digit growth, underscoring its strong demand base. In 2025 alone, the apartment segment especially has appreciated by 7.37 per cent year-on-year, cementing its reputation as a steady housing option within the region.

The area’s proximity to the upcoming Multimodal Logistics Hub in Dadri and the Film City Project has injected a new wave of confidence among investors and developers. With the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), alongside the UER-II expressway, YEIDA’s industrial townships, and logistics parks are accelerating the transformation of the Yamuna Expressway from a peripheral zone into a strategic growth hub.

According to experts, among the many emerging pockets along the Yamuna Expressway, Sectors 22A and 22D have clearly taken the lead as investment hotspots. Both sectors are surrounded by premier institutions like Amity, Galgotias and Sharda University, and are evolving into a mixed-use hub where education, business, and residential living converge. Sector 22D is shaping up as the growth powerhouse, where prices between Rs 6,000–7,000 per sq. ft. are steadily climbing by 15–20 per cent. Backed by strong connectivity, upcoming airport operations, and commercial spillover from Greater Noida, it’s becoming a magnet for young homebuyers and early investors who see long-term promise in this corridor.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group says, “The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes. Catalysed by the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport and strengthened by the massive institutional projects such as the Film City, technology parks, and dedicated logistics hubs, including the establishment of Global Capability Centres by the world's leading firms, the region has gathered unprecedented momentum. What distinguishes this growth story is the unique combination of seamless connectivity and strong long-term economic fundamentals. At Gaurs Group, we identified this potential at a very early stage when the airport was still in the conceptual stage and developed sprawling Gaur Yamuna City, which is now home to nearly 15,000 residents. Today, as multiple sectors converge to fuel progress, the Yamuna Expressway is steadily shaping into a global city.”

Property Values Hovering Around Rs 8,000–8,500 per sq. ft.

Meanwhile, with property values hovering around Rs 8,000–8,500 per sq. ft. and appreciation averaging 20–25 per cent, Sector 22 A is attracting professionals and investors seeking both lifestyle and returns.

“Over the years, the sector has outperformed expectations of buyers and investors. Sectors like 22A, once tagged as an affordable housing zone, are now attracting NRIs, entrepreneurs, and CXOs looking for premium apartments and penthouses. This transformation reflects a fundamental shift in buyer aspirations. People are no longer prioritising proximity to the city alone—they want a lifestyle, a community, and seamless access to work and leisure. With growing commercial hubs, educational institutions, and the imminent Noida International Airport, the corridor has evolved into a self-sustaining ecosystem, and those who haven’t explored it yet are truly missing one of NCR’s most compelling opportunities,” said Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Realty.

“Looking at transaction data and market activity over the past few years, the Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as a corridor of strategic significance for investors. Within this stretch, Sector 22A has positioned itself as a premium node, with appreciation averaging 20–25 per cent, driven by proximity to universities, commercial hubs, and the upcoming Noida International Airport. Sector 22D, in contrast, offers more accessible entry points, with steady growth of 15–20 per cent, appealing to first-time buyers and mid-segment investors. The data suggests a maturing market where informed investors are increasingly leveraging the corridor’s connectivity, emerging economic activity, and residential diversification to optimise long-term returns," Sanjeev Arora, Director, 360 Realtors, concluded.