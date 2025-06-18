World's top 10 safest airlines of 2025: Is Air India in this list? Check all details Several factors are considered before finalising the list. Some of them are fleet age, fleet size, rate of incidents, pilot skill and training, etc.

New Delhi:

​Aviation plays a very important role in providing global connectivity. While air travel is important for economic growth as it enables tourism and business travel, the safety of passengers is once again in sharp focus following the tragic accident involving Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad airport. Amid this, AirlineRatings.com has released its 2025 rankings of the world's safest full-service airlines. There are two categories under which these airlines have been categorised - Full-Service Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines.

Several factors are considered before finalising the list. Some of them are fleet age, fleet size, rate of incidents, pilot skill and training, etc. Check the list below.

Top 10 Full-Service Airlines for 2025 are:

Air New Zealand Qantas Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates Virgin Australia Etihad Airways ANA EVA Air Korean Air Alaska Airlines Turkish Airlines (THY)

Top 10 Safest Low-Cost Airlines for 2025 are: