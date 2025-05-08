World Bank chief Ajay Banga meets PM Modi as tension escalates between India, Pakistan Ajay Banga will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

New Delhi:

World Bank President Ajay Banga today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as tension continues to escalate between Indian and Pakistan post the terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting between PM Modi and the World Bank chief took place at the former's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. However, there is still no update on what they discussed.

Meanwhile, Banga will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

"His visit reflects the increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh's rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily toward its ambitious goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy," it said in a statement.

During his tour, the World Bank chief will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning.

He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj, including a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the statement said.

Later, he will meet the chief minister at his residence for a discussion and dinner, it added.

Following the engagements in Lucknow, the World Bank president will visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Chinhat Block, where he will review the plant's operations and learn about initiatives aimed at improving nutrition.

From there, he will proceed to Rajouli in Barabanki, where he will tour a beekeeping centre and interact with women self-help groups.

Banga will conclude his visit with a programme at Hotel Taj before departing back to Delhi, according to the statement.

With PTI inputs