Women's Day: Meet five successful women entrepreneurs of India

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and women's contributions to society. This day provides a forum for promoting women's rights and showcasing their contributions to the economy, culture and politics. As this special day approaches, here we are going to talk about five women entrepreneurs of India who have soared higher and inspired other ladies to venture on the path of entrepreneurship.

1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra - Chairperson, HCL Technologies

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the chairperson of HCL Technologies. Roshni, the only child of Shiv Nadar, founder of the HCL Group, is the first woman to lead a listed IT company in the country. She is also involved in various philanthropic initiatives.

2. Ghazal Alagh - Co-Founder of Mamaearth

Ghazal Alagh, a BCA graduate in IT, is the founder of Mamaearth. The company was founded eight years ago and has a portfolio of over 200 products. The company has already achieved over Rs 1,000 in revenue.

3. Sreelakshmi Suresh - Founder of eDesign

Born in 1998, Sreelakshmi Suresh's fascination with computers started at the age of 3 years. She designed her first website at the age of just 6 years. She is the youngest CEO and web designer in the world. She came up with the idea of eDesign at the age of 10.

4. Nisaba Godrej - Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products

Nisaba Godrej is currently the Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). She is credited for the introduction of new products and the global expansion of the company. According to Forbes, after joining the group in 2007, Nisaba was the brain behind the company’s revenue jump from $221 million to $1.5 billion.

5. Vandana Luthra - Founder of VLCC

She started Vandana Luthra Curls and Curves (VLCC) with a humble investment of Rs 20,000 in 1989, and today has a net worth of over Rs 1,300 crores. According to reports, VLCC had 311 centers and 100 training institutes across 144 cities in 2023.